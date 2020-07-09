Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 7.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.69. The stock had a trading volume of 421,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.35.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

