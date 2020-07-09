Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $251.89. The company had a trading volume of 121,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $245.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

