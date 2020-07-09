Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

