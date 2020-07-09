Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 11,184 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $34,232,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,444,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,610,143,439.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,938 shares of company stock valued at $126,523,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 129,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,722. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $161.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

