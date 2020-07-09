Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 64,311 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.06.

PEP stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,855. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

