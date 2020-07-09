Canandaigua National Corp Takes $1.82 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $177.78. 1,179,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,003. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

