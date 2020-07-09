Canandaigua National Corp Takes $2.16 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

