Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,969 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

ADSK traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.18. 117,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,487. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 181.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $248.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

