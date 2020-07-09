Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,121,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,146. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.