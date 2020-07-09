Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 917,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

NYSE CSU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $106.13 million during the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2,891.20% and a negative net margin of 16.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

