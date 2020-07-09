Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,251 Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,334,000 after buying an additional 944,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 114,987.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 158,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 1,491,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

