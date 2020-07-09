Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 387,639 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,885,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,803,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 2,873,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,927. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

