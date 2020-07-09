Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $21.29 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.61. 13,272,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,801,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.