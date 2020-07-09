Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 568,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $487,569,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $509,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,866,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,454,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

