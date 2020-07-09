Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,215 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,835,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,020. The company has a market capitalization of $198.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.