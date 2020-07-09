Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,285 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 165,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 174.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 38,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 586,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041,879. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

