Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 149,185 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 149,185 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

DIS stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,591,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

