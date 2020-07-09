Carebit One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 66.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $4,244.60 and $4.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 66.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017592 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004759 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001034 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 157,418,780 coins and its circulating supply is 153,025,700 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carebit’s official website is carebit.org

Carebit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

