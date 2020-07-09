Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,865,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,364,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,104,000 after buying an additional 375,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 343,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 115,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 78.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 110,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

