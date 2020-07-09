Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Update

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 856,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $319.66 million, a PE ratio of 82.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,441. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $352,031.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,575 shares of company stock worth $104,315 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

