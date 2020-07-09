Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 18,401 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $118.06. 191,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

