Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,388,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 40,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

