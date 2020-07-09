Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,427,384. The firm has a market cap of $212.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.