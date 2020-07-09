Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.82. 184,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,630. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.