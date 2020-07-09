Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,214 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98,720.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $176,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of PXH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,768. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.