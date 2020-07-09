Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,202 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

