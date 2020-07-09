Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

KO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 16,011,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,915,754. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

