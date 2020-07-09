Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $37.87 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $37,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 443,538 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average is $123.09.

