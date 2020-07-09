Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $5.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.28. 25,402,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

