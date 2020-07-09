Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 330,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,904. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

