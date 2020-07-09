Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.36. 223,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,261. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74.

