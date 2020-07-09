Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $201.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

