Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 4,093 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.46. The stock had a trading volume of 368,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,135. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

