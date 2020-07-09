Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,519,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after buying an additional 1,225,270 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077,898 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,991 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41.

