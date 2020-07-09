Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,802,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

