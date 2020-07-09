Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 3,640,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

