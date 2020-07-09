Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,761,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 507,150 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 474,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

