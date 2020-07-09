Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 10,401 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 10.1% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $121,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,714,000 after buying an additional 611,502 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 4,508,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

