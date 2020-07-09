Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.57. 91,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,967. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $211.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

