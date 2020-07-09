Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 3,234 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,942,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,506. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

