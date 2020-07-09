Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $4,684,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 101.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000.

NYSEARCA:PDEC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,255. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

