Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CADNF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623. Cascades has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

