Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 756,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 197.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Castlight Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Castlight Health stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

