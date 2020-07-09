CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 200.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,653,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CEMIG by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CEMIG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 183,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.