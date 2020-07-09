Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 17,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 642,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,027. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,722,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 39,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,824 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 566.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.