Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 24.9% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00064717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Mercatox and Huobi. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $766.62 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01991503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00180655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00116018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

