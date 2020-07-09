Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Trading Up 0.4%

Chemesis International Inc (OTCMKTS:CADMF)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 4,091 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

About Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It provides various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alchohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

