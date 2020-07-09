Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.2% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.32. 4,586,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

