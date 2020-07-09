China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18, 5,880 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

