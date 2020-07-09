Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Cintas reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.45.

CTAS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.31. 399,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average is $249.56. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

